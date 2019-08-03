Home
JAMES BREWER Obituary
James (Young Jim) Brewer 1946 - 2019 The directors, management and staff of Canberra Elite Taxis share the loss experienced by Shirley and all of Jim's family. On the death of his father Jim in 1965, Young Jim took over driving his Dad's taxi (TX 31) at the age of 19. He obtained his own licence in 1975 and drove it until ill health forced his retirement in 2017. Jim was a wonderful example for all taxi drivers and operators, he and his car always being immaculately presented. He will be greatly missed. God bless you Jim.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
