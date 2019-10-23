Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES CARTER

Add a Memory
JAMES CARTER Obituary
JAMES (JIM) BERNARD CARTER

Born 12 October 1940

Passed away 17 October 2019



Beloved father of Tim, Glenn and Michael.

Grandfather to Chelsea, Harry,

Alex and Lachlan.



Finally at peace.

We will always remember you.



Thank you to the staff at Bill McKenzie Gardens, who cared for him in his last days.



A funeral service for Jim will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

25 October 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.