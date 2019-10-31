Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James GILLESPIE

Add a Memory
James GILLESPIE Obituary
JAMES GILLESPIE

30 October 1924 - 28 October 2019

from Redding, Scotland.



Beloved husband to Maisie,

father, father-in-law, grandfather

and great-grandfather.



A loving, unselfish and devoted man.

So close to making 95 years!

God Bless you Dad. We love you so much.



The funeral service for James will be held

in the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,

State Circle, Forrest on Monday,

4 November 2019, commencing at 11:30 am.



Committal will follow at

Norwood Park Crematorium.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -