JAMES ALEXANDER GRIEVE 14th November 1934 - 15th January 2020 Died after a brief illness bravely borne, a life lived fully until the end. Much loved brother of Margaret and Crawford (dec), father of Stephen, Christina, Benjamin (dec), Ruth and Juliet, occasional grandfather of Stella, Grace and Olive, Liam and Til. Sincere thanks to the staff at Clare Holland House. ANU commemoration for family, friends and colleagues 3pm, April 17 at The Haydon-Allen Tank, Building 23, ANU, Acton.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
