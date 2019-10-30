Home
James Harold TOWNLEY

James Harold TOWNLEY Obituary
TOWNLEY James Harold, BRIGADIER (AM) Passed away surrounded by his family, on 22nd October 2019, at the Gold Coast Private Hospital. Dearly loved Husband of Wendy. Much loved Father of Peter, Sally, Penny and their partners. Treasured Grandad to his eight grandchildren. A special thank you to the ICU staff of the Gold Coast Private Hospital. Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend Jim's Funeral Service to be held at the Parkview Chapel, Allambe Memorial Park, Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Nerang on Monday, 4th November 2019 at 11:30am. White Lady Funerals, 65 Nind Street, Southport QLD 4215 Phone: 07 5677 0883
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019
