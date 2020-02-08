Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Strangways Street
Curtin
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Broulee Surfers Life Saving Club
JAMES JIM STANLEY DUNN


1928 - 2020
JAMES JIM STANLEY DUNN Obituary
JAMES STANLEY DUNN AM

'Jim'

Lived his 92 years.

Humanitarian. Advocate for social justice.



Much loved husband of Wendy.

Father of Brian (dec), Ian, Murray, and Chris.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers,

sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,

great-grandchildren, and extended family.



Dedicated friend to the people of Timor-Leste.



Loquacious friend to so many.



A Canberra-based service will be held at

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangways Street, Curtin on Saturday,

15 February 2020, commencing at 11 am.

Private cremation.



A Broulee-based memorial service will be

held on Wednesday, 19 February 2020,

at the Broulee Surfers Life Saving Club,

commencing at 5:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

the Bairo Pite Clinic Lanud, a general medical

clinic in Timor Leste. Tax deductible donations

may be made online at

www.bairopitecliniclanud.com, or via

envelopes available at the services.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
