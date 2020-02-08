|
|
JAMES STANLEY DUNN AM
'Jim'
Lived his 92 years.
Humanitarian. Advocate for social justice.
Much loved husband of Wendy.
Father of Brian (dec), Ian, Murray, and Chris.
He will be sadly missed by his brothers,
sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, and extended family.
Dedicated friend to the people of Timor-Leste.
Loquacious friend to so many.
A Canberra-based service will be held at
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangways Street, Curtin on Saturday,
15 February 2020, commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation.
A Broulee-based memorial service will be
held on Wednesday, 19 February 2020,
at the Broulee Surfers Life Saving Club,
commencing at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
the Bairo Pite Clinic Lanud, a general medical
clinic in Timor Leste. Tax deductible donations
may be made online at
www.bairopitecliniclanud.com, or via
envelopes available at the services.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020