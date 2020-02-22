Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
James LOCKWOOD


1922 - 2020
James LOCKWOOD Obituary
JAMES GORDON LOCKWOOD

(GORDON)

29 July 1922 - 17 February 2020

Passed away peacefully



Cherished husband of Joan(dec)

Devoted father and father-in-law

of Rob & Pamela and David

Loved Pop of Jason, Peta and Karl

Great Pop of Georgia, Molly and Declan

Dearest friend of Nathan and Ramona,

with a special place for Jacob and Marisa



A service to celebrate Gordon's life

will be held in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell, ACT

On MONDAY 24 February 2020

Commencing at 3pm



No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
