JAMES LOUIS KEEFFE 18 December 1965 - 3 December 2019 Beloved son of Helen and John Keeffe. Much loved little brother and friend of Frances and Michael. Adored Uncle and 'Mr Fix-it-Now' of Gerad & Cherie and Renee & David. Much loved brother of Louise and brother-in-law of Owen (dec). Loved Uncle of Geoffrey, Robert, Benjamin, Emma, Jessica and their partners. Great Uncle and intricate building block maker to Jack, Matthew, Neve, Matilda, Zach, Charlotte, Lachlan, Alex, Harry, Taylor, Rileigh (dec), Hayden and Darcy. You worked timber into our wishes, quietly, with skill and grace, turning it into amazing gifts. Building blocks too many to count, a breadboard for each family. Now most treasured as they are a part of you and forever in our care. Sadly missed and forever loved, your family. Doting God-father of Jessica and Renee. His two special girls. Greatly loved and long-time friend of John & Tina, Murray, Mich & Jurg and many others.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019