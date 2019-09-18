Home
JAMES "JIM" NEIL Late of Hervey Bay, formerly of Canberra and Kilmarnock Scotland. Passed away peacefully on 12th September, 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved husband of the late Barbara Neil. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Iain & Diane, Fiona & Leon, Rhona & Larry, Ross and Katherine. Loving Poppa to Megan, Louina, Daniel, Jason, Brenton, Breanna & Erin and great Poppa to eleven. Dearly loved brother to Helen, uncle to three and son of George & Agnes Neil (both dec'd). "FOREVER LOVED" Family and friends of Jim are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Fraser Coast Crematorium and Bayside Memorial Gardens Hervey Bay on Friday 20th September, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. No flowers by request, donations to the Royal Flying Doctor's would be appreciated, envelopes at service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 18, 2019
