JAMES ROBERT RAND
27 January 1928 - 31 October 2019
Loved husband of Merle.
Father and father-in-law of
Douglas and Berlinde, Richard and Amanda,
Peter and Sarah, and David (dec).
Grandfather of Eve, Michael, Rosie,
Esther, Jesse, Ada and Greta.
Loved son of
Thomas Leslie and Joan Adelaide (dec).
The funeral service for James will be held at
the Anglican Parish Church of St David,
corner of La Perouse and Fortitude Streets,
Red Hill on Tuesday, 12 November 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Committal will follow at
Norwood Park Crematorium.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019