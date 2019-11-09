Home
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Anglican Parish Church of St David
corner of La Perouse and Fortitude Streets
Red Hill
James RAND


1928 - 2019
JAMES ROBERT RAND

27 January 1928 - 31 October 2019



Loved husband of Merle.

Father and father-in-law of

Douglas and Berlinde, Richard and Amanda,

Peter and Sarah, and David (dec).

Grandfather of Eve, Michael, Rosie,

Esther, Jesse, Ada and Greta.

Loved son of

Thomas Leslie and Joan Adelaide (dec).





The funeral service for James will be held at

the Anglican Parish Church of St David,

corner of La Perouse and Fortitude Streets,

Red Hill on Tuesday, 12 November 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.



Committal will follow at

Norwood Park Crematorium.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
