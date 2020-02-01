Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James GRANTHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert GRANTHAM


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Robert GRANTHAM Obituary
James (Jim) Robert Grantham 28th November 1935 - 29th January 2020 Passed peacefully in his sleep. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Verna. Loving father of Michael, Robert (dec), Janine, Bruce and Paul and father-in-law of Carmen and Elizabeth. Adored Grandfather of Ashleigh, Damon, Rachel, Alicia, Robert, Kurt, Victoria and Ethan. A hardworking, honourable, dedicated family man who donated much of his time and skills to help the Canberra community. Will be missed by those who knew and loved him. A memorial service to be held at Tobin Brothers 75 Canberra Ave Kingston Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -