James (Jim) Robert Grantham 28th November 1935 - 29th January 2020 Passed peacefully in his sleep. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Verna. Loving father of Michael, Robert (dec), Janine, Bruce and Paul and father-in-law of Carmen and Elizabeth. Adored Grandfather of Ashleigh, Damon, Rachel, Alicia, Robert, Kurt, Victoria and Ethan. A hardworking, honourable, dedicated family man who donated much of his time and skills to help the Canberra community. Will be missed by those who knew and loved him. A memorial service to be held at Tobin Brothers 75 Canberra Ave Kingston Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020