JAMES THOMAS DALEY (Jim) 1 October 1945 - 9 August 2019 Passed away surrounded by family at Clare Holland House after a short illness. Born in and long time resident of Canberra, and recently of Sunshine Bay. Beloved husband of Helen. Father of Graeme (dec), Melissa and Clare and father-in-law of Ben and Adam. Grandfather of Aidan and Liam. Jim's family would like to thank Dr Pranavan and the caring staff of Clare Holland House. Thank you to Jim's friends who shared stories with him over many years, and remembered them with him in the last few weeks. Funeral details to be advised. William Cole Funerals.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019