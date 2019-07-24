Home
JAN ANTONIAK

JAN ANTONIAK

'John'

25 October 1925 - 9 July 2019



Son of Ignacy and Florentina

(both dec) - Poland.

Father of Edward and John.

Loving Grandfather to Linda,

Jason, Adam and Ben.

Proud and loving Great-grandfather

to Julian, Jonathan, April, Isabella, Anthony,

Madison, Charlotte and Harper.



'Dzadek', you are gone but will

remain in our hearts forever



A celebration of the life of Jan will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell

on WEDNESDAY, 31 July 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019
