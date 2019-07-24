|
|
JAN ANTONIAK
'John'
25 October 1925 - 9 July 2019
Son of Ignacy and Florentina
(both dec) - Poland.
Father of Edward and John.
Loving Grandfather to Linda,
Jason, Adam and Ben.
Proud and loving Great-grandfather
to Julian, Jonathan, April, Isabella, Anthony,
Madison, Charlotte and Harper.
'Dzadek', you are gone but will
remain in our hearts forever
A celebration of the life of Jan will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell
on WEDNESDAY, 31 July 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019