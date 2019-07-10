Home
Jan Henry NIJLAND

Jan Henry NIJLAND Obituary
JAN HENRY NIJLAND

14 November 1928 - 28 June 2019



Loved and loving husband to Lynette.

Father to Janette and Mark.

Father-in-law to Christopher and Karen.

Grandfather to Nichola, David,

Logan and James.

Brother to Herbert (dec) and Hans.



'He has achieved success who has

lived well, laughed often and loved much;

who has gained the respect of intelligent

men and the love of children; who has

filled his niche and accomplished his task;

who has left the world better than he

found it; who has never lacked appreciation

of Earth's beauty or failed to express it;

who has always looked for the best in

others and given the best he had.'

(after Bessie A. Stanley)



Jan lived a long and happy life across

five continents, defined by love.

Together with Lynette for 66 years he taught

us to dream, to live and to love.



Our warm thanks to the staff of

The Canberra Hospital for their care

and kindness to Jan and our family

during his short illness. Their professionalism

and compassion were boundless.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019
