|
|
JAN HENRY NIJLAND
14 November 1928 - 28 June 2019
Loved and loving husband to Lynette.
Father to Janette and Mark.
Father-in-law to Christopher and Karen.
Grandfather to Nichola, David,
Logan and James.
Brother to Herbert (dec) and Hans.
'He has achieved success who has
lived well, laughed often and loved much;
who has gained the respect of intelligent
men and the love of children; who has
filled his niche and accomplished his task;
who has left the world better than he
found it; who has never lacked appreciation
of Earth's beauty or failed to express it;
who has always looked for the best in
others and given the best he had.'
(after Bessie A. Stanley)
Jan lived a long and happy life across
five continents, defined by love.
Together with Lynette for 66 years he taught
us to dream, to live and to love.
Our warm thanks to the staff of
The Canberra Hospital for their care
and kindness to Jan and our family
during his short illness. Their professionalism
and compassion were boundless.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019