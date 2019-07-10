JAN HENRY NIJLAND



14 November 1928 - 28 June 2019







Loved and loving husband to Lynette.



Father to Janette and Mark.



Father-in-law to Christopher and Karen.



Grandfather to Nichola, David,



Logan and James.



Brother to Herbert (dec) and Hans.







'He has achieved success who has



lived well, laughed often and loved much;



who has gained the respect of intelligent



men and the love of children; who has



filled his niche and accomplished his task;



who has left the world better than he



found it; who has never lacked appreciation



of Earth's beauty or failed to express it;



who has always looked for the best in



others and given the best he had.'



(after Bessie A. Stanley)







Jan lived a long and happy life across



five continents, defined by love.



Together with Lynette for 66 years he taught



us to dream, to live and to love.







Our warm thanks to the staff of



The Canberra Hospital for their care



and kindness to Jan and our family



during his short illness. Their professionalism



and compassion were boundless.







Private cremation.







Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019