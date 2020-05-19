Home
PROOS, Jan Peter 11 May 2020, aged 70 years. Late of Mystery Bay and formerly of Canberra. Treasured husband of Helen (Geltch). Loving brother of Anne and son of Asta and Hermann (both deceased). Former husband of Anu (dec) and devoted father to their children Laine, Kaarel, Mihkel, Amanda and their partners. Good friend to his step-children Matthew, Stephen, Scott and Emma and their partners, and dearly loved brother-in-law. Loving Vana Papa and Grandpa to Henri, Daniel, Zoe, Joel, Emily, Toby, Holly, Indy, Finnegan and Fordham. Proud Estonian-Australian, and friend to many. Puhka Rahus. Private service. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome for the Kamalashila Tibetan Buddhist Centre. Please contact [email protected] for details.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 19, 2020
