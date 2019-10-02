Home
Janelle WILSON


1958 - 2019
Janelle WILSON Obituary
Janelle Wilson



'Marshy'



28 February 1958 - 26 September 2019



Adored wife of Eric (dec).

Mother and best friend of Beckie & Katie.

Mother-in-law of Sam and dear Grandma of Robert & Henry.

Beloved little sister of John.



The funeral service for Janelle will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Tuesday 8th October, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Carers ACT Deakin Cottage will be greatly appreciated.



Envelopes will be available on the day.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 2, 2019
