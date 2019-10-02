|
|
Janelle Wilson
'Marshy'
28 February 1958 - 26 September 2019
Adored wife of Eric (dec).
Mother and best friend of Beckie & Katie.
Mother-in-law of Sam and dear Grandma of Robert & Henry.
Beloved little sister of John.
The funeral service for Janelle will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Tuesday 8th October, commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Carers ACT Deakin Cottage will be greatly appreciated.
Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 2, 2019