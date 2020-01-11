Home
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
Janet HARKHAM


1941 - 2020
JANET ROSALINE HARKHAM

(nee McGLASHAN)



25 February 1941 - 5 January 2020



Loving Wife of 55yrs to Jim (dec 2015).

Beloved Mother to Kim and partner Darren.

Doting Nan to Alycia and Thomas.

And a much loved Sister.



A beautiful lady who enriched every life

she touched, now reunited with Dad/Jim

and claimed her Angel wings.

Forever in our hearts.



The funeral for Janet will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on

FRIDAY 17 January 2020,

commencing at 12.00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider

making a donation in Janet's memory to

Dementia Australia.

www.dementia.org.au.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
