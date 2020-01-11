|
|
JANET ROSALINE HARKHAM
(nee McGLASHAN)
25 February 1941 - 5 January 2020
Loving Wife of 55yrs to Jim (dec 2015).
Beloved Mother to Kim and partner Darren.
Doting Nan to Alycia and Thomas.
And a much loved Sister.
A beautiful lady who enriched every life
she touched, now reunited with Dad/Jim
and claimed her Angel wings.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral for Janet will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on
FRIDAY 17 January 2020,
commencing at 12.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider
making a donation in Janet's memory to
Dementia Australia.
www.dementia.org.au.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020