|
|
60 YEARS OF LOVE
JANICE FAY GORDON
11 May 1941 - 21 November 2019
passed peacefully after a hard fought
battle with ovarian cancer.
IAN ERIC GORDON
26 August 1940 - 3 December 2019
then followed the love of his life.
Janice and Ian were the much loved parents
of Lea-anne, Jennifer, Michael,
Adam and Howard (dec)
and grandparents to
Benjamin, Jacob, Jackson, Tilly,
Aimi, Raime, Kai, Leo and Andre.
Loved sister, brother, aunt and uncle.
The family would like to thank the
wonderful teams at the
Canberra Region Cancer Centre;
Baxter Renal Care Service Belconnen;
Canberra Hospital Renal Service;
and to all at Clare Holland House hospice who
provided a beautiful place for their final days.
The funeral service for Janice and Ian will be
held in The Chapel at Gold Creek,
Federation Square, O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls on Monday, 9 December 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
Private cremation
In lieu of flowers please consider making
a donation to Ovarian Cancer Australia
or Kidney Health Australia.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019