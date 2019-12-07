Home
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
The Chapel at Gold Creek, Federation Square
O'Hanlon Place
Nicholls
Janice GORDON


1941 - 2019
Janice GORDON Obituary
60 YEARS OF LOVE



JANICE FAY GORDON

11 May 1941 - 21 November 2019

passed peacefully after a hard fought

battle with ovarian cancer.



IAN ERIC GORDON

26 August 1940 - 3 December 2019

then followed the love of his life.



Janice and Ian were the much loved parents

of Lea-anne, Jennifer, Michael,

Adam and Howard (dec)

and grandparents to

Benjamin, Jacob, Jackson, Tilly,

Aimi, Raime, Kai, Leo and Andre.

Loved sister, brother, aunt and uncle.



The family would like to thank the

wonderful teams at the

Canberra Region Cancer Centre;

Baxter Renal Care Service Belconnen;

Canberra Hospital Renal Service;

and to all at Clare Holland House hospice who

provided a beautiful place for their final days.



The funeral service for Janice and Ian will be

held in The Chapel at Gold Creek,

Federation Square, O'Hanlon Place,

Nicholls on Monday, 9 December 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



Private cremation



In lieu of flowers please consider making

a donation to Ovarian Cancer Australia

or Kidney Health Australia.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
