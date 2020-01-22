|
JANICE MARY STARGARDT (nee Wilson) 30 January 1936 - 9 January 2020 Loving widow of Wolfgang. Daughter of Eileen and Ray Wilson (both dec). Loved sister of Rayleen (dec), Desmond (dec), Margot and John. Loving mother of Julian and Nicholas and Grandmother to their children. Loving sister-in-law of Bruce (dec), Dawn, Bruce (dec). Student at Canberra High School 1948 - 1952 and then at Canberra University College. Professor of South East Asian Archeology, Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge for many years, leading excavations in Thailand and Myanmar. Privately cremated in Cambridge. Memorial Service to be held in Canberra later. For details: John Wilson 6295 9664.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020