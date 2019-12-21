|
SHOOBRIDGE, Jasmina Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16th 2019 at Calvery Private Hospital, formerly of Swan St, Bredbo. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of David (Keith) , mother to Alexander and Maryanne. Mother-in-law to Birgit. Adored grandmother to Nicholas and Jacob. The relatives and friends of the late JASMINA SHOOBRIDGE are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the St Andrews Uniting Church, Cooma, on Friday December 27th 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm. After which a private cremation will take place. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019