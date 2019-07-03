Home
Jason GODSCHALX


1968 - 2019
Jason GODSCHALX Obituary
JASON GODSCHALX

'JJ'

7 September 1968 - 28 June 2019

Passed away suddenly aged 50 years.



Loving partner of Melissa.

Loved father of Karla and Casandra.

Much loved and loving son of

Marie and Adrian.

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Simon and Kirsty.

Fun loving uncle of Rohan and Drew.



A celebration of Jason's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

9 July 2019 commencing at 3pm.



Please bring your favourite photo of

Jason on your phone.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from July 3 to July 6, 2019
