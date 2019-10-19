|
|
JASON TEAL LANHAM
18 March 1970 - 15 October 2019
Passed away at Canberra Hospital,
after a short Illness.
Partner of 20 years to Nicole.
Loving father of Jayden and Hailey.
Much loved son of Graham and Heather (Joy).
Loved brother of Julie.
'We will always love you
and never forget you'
A service to celebrate
Jason's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on WEDNESDAY 23 October 2019,
commencing at 3pm.
Feel free to wear red,
white or blue as a tribute to Jason.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019