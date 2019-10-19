Home
Jason LANHAM


1970 - 2019
Jason LANHAM Obituary
JASON TEAL LANHAM

18 March 1970 - 15 October 2019



Passed away at Canberra Hospital,

after a short Illness.



Partner of 20 years to Nicole.

Loving father of Jayden and Hailey.

Much loved son of Graham and Heather (Joy).

Loved brother of Julie.



'We will always love you

and never forget you'



A service to celebrate

Jason's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

on WEDNESDAY 23 October 2019,

commencing at 3pm.



Feel free to wear red,

white or blue as a tribute to Jason.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
