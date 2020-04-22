|
|
JEAN STEWART ANDERSON
6 January 1929 - 18 April 2020
A proud Canberran since 1954 -
residing in Yarralumla, Araluen Village
and recently at Bill McKenzie Gardens.
Loving wife of George (dec 1994)
and sister of Alec (dec) and wife Beth.
Devoted mother and mother-in-law of
Janice and Donald (Munro), Ross and Pamela
and Graham and Stephanie.
Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Stewart,
Vanessa, Crawford, Jacob and Matthew
and fondly remembered by partners,
Sarah, Erin and Jean Carlo.
Great-grandmother to Tyson, Jenna, Rory,
Isabella and Maxwell.
Now in God's care
A private funeral service will be held with a
memorial service to celebrate Jean's life
at a later date.
We were lucky to have Mum for so long
and appreciate the care of many in the
community and your prayers and thoughts
at this difficult time.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 22, 2020