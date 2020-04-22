Home
JEAN ANDERSON


1929 - 2020
JEAN ANDERSON Obituary
JEAN STEWART ANDERSON

6 January 1929 - 18 April 2020



A proud Canberran since 1954 -

residing in Yarralumla, Araluen Village

and recently at Bill McKenzie Gardens.



Loving wife of George (dec 1994)

and sister of Alec (dec) and wife Beth.

Devoted mother and mother-in-law of

Janice and Donald (Munro), Ross and Pamela

and Graham and Stephanie.



Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Stewart,

Vanessa, Crawford, Jacob and Matthew

and fondly remembered by partners,

Sarah, Erin and Jean Carlo.



Great-grandmother to Tyson, Jenna, Rory,

Isabella and Maxwell.



Now in God's care



A private funeral service will be held with a

memorial service to celebrate Jean's life

at a later date.



We were lucky to have Mum for so long

and appreciate the care of many in the

community and your prayers and thoughts

at this difficult time.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 22, 2020
