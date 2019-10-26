|
|
Jean Newby Clarke
28.10.1934 - 22.10.2019
Loved and cherished by all.
Jean lived a wonderful life.
We will always remember Jean
for her great character, her courage,
her independence and love for
her family and friends.
Her attitude and determination were an
inspiration to us all and we will greatly
miss her gorgeous smile and
cheeky sense of humour.
While her beautiful soul has left this earth,
she is now at peace with the angels in
heaven watching over all of us.
We miss you already and you will
forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
MONDAY, 28 October 2019
commencing at 9am.
Jean loved colour so please come dressed
in something bright in her honour.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019