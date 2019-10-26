Home
Jean Newby Clarke

28.10.1934 - 22.10.2019



Loved and cherished by all.

Jean lived a wonderful life.

We will always remember Jean

for her great character, her courage,

her independence and love for

her family and friends.

Her attitude and determination were an

inspiration to us all and we will greatly

miss her gorgeous smile and

cheeky sense of humour.



While her beautiful soul has left this earth,

she is now at peace with the angels in

heaven watching over all of us.



We miss you already and you will

forever be in our hearts.



A celebration of Jean's life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY, 28 October 2019

commencing at 9am.



Jean loved colour so please come dressed

in something bright in her honour.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
