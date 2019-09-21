Home
Jean HAMON


1932 - 2019
Jean HAMON Obituary
JEAN HAMON PSM



21 February 1932 - 20 September 2019



Wife of John (dec).

Dearly loved daughter of Elsie (dec).

Sister of Rod (dec), Geoff and

sister-in-law of Sue.



Adored mother of Cassandra,

Rebecca, Robert and Mark.



Mother-in-law to Ewan, Anne and MJ.



Loved Nanna to Dean, Tara, Ella,

Jarryd and Tyler.



'Mum, you have given us

beautiful memories,

your love is still our guide,

although we cannot see you,

you're always at our side'



A service to celebrate the life of Jean

will be held at The Boat House by the Lake,

Grevillea Park, Menindee Drive, Barton

on FRIDAY 27 September 2019

commencing at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Beyond Blue would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
