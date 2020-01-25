Home
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Anglican Parish Church of St John the Baptist
Constitution Avenue
Reid
1928 - 2020
JEAN DOREEN JENKINS

5 April 1928 - 22 January 2020

Passed away peacefully at home



Loving wife of Ken (dec).

Much loved mother of Lindsay and Mary.

Mother-in-law of Peter.

Cherished grandma of Anthony,

Melanie and Martin.

Adored great-grandma of Ava, Zac,

Connor, Fifi and Connor.

Loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt

to families in England and Australia.



Jean's funeral service will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of St John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, Reid on Wednesday,

29 January 2020, commencing at 11:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to ACT Palliative Care.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
