|
|
JEAN MARGARET McKIE
9 August 1923 - 13 June 2020
Beloved wife of John (OAM) (Dec).
Dearly loved mother of
Christine, Peter, Geoffrey and
mother-in-law of Graeme and Joan.
Much loved grandmother of
Scott, Andrew, Kirsty and Michael.
Cherished great-grandmother of
Brayden, Liam, Abbey, Xavier, Eugenie,
Josephine, Thomas, Joshua, Amelia,
Lachlan and Savannah.
Mum brought so much
love and joy to our lives.
Requiem Mass in celebration of Jean's life
will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church,
Wilshire Street, Dickson on Monday,
22 June 2020, commencing at 11:00am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020