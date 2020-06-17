Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Wilshire Street
Dickson
View Map
Jean Margaret MCKIE


1923 - 2020
Jean Margaret MCKIE Obituary
JEAN MARGARET McKIE



9 August 1923 - 13 June 2020



Beloved wife of John (OAM) (Dec).

Dearly loved mother of

Christine, Peter, Geoffrey and

mother-in-law of Graeme and Joan.

Much loved grandmother of

Scott, Andrew, Kirsty and Michael.

Cherished great-grandmother of

Brayden, Liam, Abbey, Xavier, Eugenie,

Josephine, Thomas, Joshua, Amelia,

Lachlan and Savannah.



Mum brought so much

love and joy to our lives.



Requiem Mass in celebration of Jean's life

will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church,

Wilshire Street, Dickson on Monday,

22 June 2020, commencing at 11:00am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
