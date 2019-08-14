Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Jeannie Fay SKYRING

Jeannie Fay SKYRING Obituary
JEANNIE FAY SKYRING OAM

(Fay)



18 January 1932 - 11 August 2019



Beloved wife of Graham of 60 years.

Mother of Fiona, Sally and Melissa.

Grandmother of Iona, Charlotte and Ronan.

Mother-in-law of Conrad.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Fay will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

19 August 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



A memorial service to celebrate Fay's

life and work will be held at the

Canberra Museum and Art Gallery,

176 London Circuit, Canberra on Friday,

6 September 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019
