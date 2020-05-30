Home
Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Gungahlin Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey CULNANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Michael CULNANE


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jeffrey Michael CULNANE Obituary
JEFFREY MICHAEL CULNANE



23 August 1942 - 26 May 2020



First son of Maurice & Noell (both dec)



Cherished husband of Pui Tin for 51 years



Treasured father and father-in-law of

Candice & John (dec) and Nic & Evelyn



Much loved grandfather, gong gong and ye ye

of Chesney, Logan, Yasmin and Jarrah



Beloved brother of Tony, Pete, Margo,

Paul (dec), Phil, Carmel and brother-in-law

of Laraine, Liz, Andrew, Lena, Steve,

Pui Luen, Jiongyuan (dec), Quin Sum (dec),

Quin Yuen (dec), Pui Shun (dec)

and Pui Heung (dec)



Dear friend to many around the world



A graveside service will be held at the

Gungahlin Cemetery on 3 June 2020

commencing at 10:30 am



Jeff's family would like to thank all at

Clare Holland House for their care and support



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -