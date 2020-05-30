|
|
JEFFREY MICHAEL CULNANE
23 August 1942 - 26 May 2020
First son of Maurice & Noell (both dec)
Cherished husband of Pui Tin for 51 years
Treasured father and father-in-law of
Candice & John (dec) and Nic & Evelyn
Much loved grandfather, gong gong and ye ye
of Chesney, Logan, Yasmin and Jarrah
Beloved brother of Tony, Pete, Margo,
Paul (dec), Phil, Carmel and brother-in-law
of Laraine, Liz, Andrew, Lena, Steve,
Pui Luen, Jiongyuan (dec), Quin Sum (dec),
Quin Yuen (dec), Pui Shun (dec)
and Pui Heung (dec)
Dear friend to many around the world
A graveside service will be held at the
Gungahlin Cemetery on 3 June 2020
commencing at 10:30 am
Jeff's family would like to thank all at
Clare Holland House for their care and support
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020