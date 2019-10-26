|
|
JEFFERY KEITH NUNN
15 July 1942 - 21 October 2019
Passed away at The Canberra Hospital.
Husband to Julie Randall (dec).
Father to Angela and Anthony.
Step-father to Yasmin, Kamil and Suzie.
Grandfather to Tom, Mitch, Giselle, Blake,
Grace and Joshua.
Great-grandfather to Tiki.
The funeral service for Jeffery will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
1 November 2019, commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019