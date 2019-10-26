Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY NUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY NUNN

Add a Memory
JEFFREY NUNN Obituary
JEFFERY KEITH NUNN

15 July 1942 - 21 October 2019

Passed away at The Canberra Hospital.



Husband to Julie Randall (dec).

Father to Angela and Anthony.

Step-father to Yasmin, Kamil and Suzie.

Grandfather to Tom, Mitch, Giselle, Blake,

Grace and Joshua.

Great-grandfather to Tiki.



The funeral service for Jeffery will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

1 November 2019, commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.