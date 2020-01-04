Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Outdoor Chapel of Norward Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
JENIFER HILL

JENIFER HILL Obituary
JENIFER HAMILTON HILL



Died Clare Holland House 12 December 2019

Aged 56 years.



Daughter of Valerie and John (dec).

Step-daughter to Helen.

Sister to Anthony and Diana and sister-in-law

to Jane and Bruno.

Beloved aunt of Gareth, Bettina,

Rykie and Ronja.

Mama to her darling dogs

Viva, Tilly and Ella (dec).



You lived life your way

and we enjoyed knowing you.

Wonderful memories.



Many thanks for the care given by Jen's GP,

the staff at The Canberra Hospital

and Clare Holland House.



The funeral service for Jenifer will be held in the Outdoor Chapel of Norward Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

10 January 2020, commencing at 10am.



Private burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -