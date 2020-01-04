|
|
JENIFER HAMILTON HILL
Died Clare Holland House 12 December 2019
Aged 56 years.
Daughter of Valerie and John (dec).
Step-daughter to Helen.
Sister to Anthony and Diana and sister-in-law
to Jane and Bruno.
Beloved aunt of Gareth, Bettina,
Rykie and Ronja.
Mama to her darling dogs
Viva, Tilly and Ella (dec).
You lived life your way
and we enjoyed knowing you.
Wonderful memories.
Many thanks for the care given by Jen's GP,
the staff at The Canberra Hospital
and Clare Holland House.
The funeral service for Jenifer will be held in the Outdoor Chapel of Norward Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
10 January 2020, commencing at 10am.
Private burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020