|
|
JENNIFER MARY COLLETT
(nee PYE)
11 February 1947 - 22 November 2019
Jenny passed away peacefully after a short illness at the National Capital Private Hospital.
Cherished daughter of
Bill and Betty Pye (both dec).
Loved sister and sister-in-law of
Robert (dec) and Pat,
Elizabeth (twin, dec), David and Maureen.
Adored Aunt to all their families.
Loving, loved and adored wife of Geoff.
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law
of Grant and Poonam.
Grandma to her two precious angels
Aadhav and Ashwin.
She will be sadly missed,
but never forgotten,
by all whose lives she touched.
A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held
in the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Ainslie on Monday, 2 December 2019,
commencing at 11:30am.
Private cremation.
There will be an opportunity for family
and friends to meet afterwards
at the Ainslie Football Club.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jenny's
memory may be made to the
Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019