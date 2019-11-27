Home
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Anglican Parish Church of All Saints
Ainslie
JENNIFER COLLETT Obituary
JENNIFER MARY COLLETT

(nee PYE)

11 February 1947 - 22 November 2019

Jenny passed away peacefully after a short illness at the National Capital Private Hospital.



Cherished daughter of

Bill and Betty Pye (both dec).

Loved sister and sister-in-law of

Robert (dec) and Pat,

Elizabeth (twin, dec), David and Maureen.

Adored Aunt to all their families.

Loving, loved and adored wife of Geoff.

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law

of Grant and Poonam.

Grandma to her two precious angels

Aadhav and Ashwin.



She will be sadly missed,

but never forgotten,

by all whose lives she touched.



A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held

in the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Ainslie on Monday, 2 December 2019,

commencing at 11:30am.



Private cremation.



There will be an opportunity for family

and friends to meet afterwards

at the Ainslie Football Club.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jenny's

memory may be made to the

Australian Cancer Research Foundation.



Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
