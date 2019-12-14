|
JENNIFER FAE ELRICK
( nee Gilmour )
28.01.1960 - 10.12.2019
Greatly loved mother of Scott, Kyle, Shawn,
and mother-in-law of Jackie and Tamara.
Cherished grandmother of Jordin, Hayley,
Dylan, Koby, Alana and Savannah.
A celebration of Jenny/Mum's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 23 December 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Purple is Jenny's favourite colour,
and the family request , you please wear
something purple.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019