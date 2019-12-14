Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Jennifer Fae ELRICK


1960 - 2019
Jennifer Fae ELRICK Obituary
JENNIFER FAE ELRICK

( nee Gilmour )

28.01.1960 - 10.12.2019



Greatly loved mother of Scott, Kyle, Shawn,

and mother-in-law of Jackie and Tamara.

Cherished grandmother of Jordin, Hayley,

Dylan, Koby, Alana and Savannah.



A celebration of Jenny/Mum's life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on MONDAY, 23 December 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Purple is Jenny's favourite colour,

and the family request , you please wear

something purple.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
