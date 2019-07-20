Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer LLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer LLOYD


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jennifer LLOYD Obituary
JENNIFER ANN LLOYD

Passed away at The Canberra Hospital

in the early hours of the morning

on Tuesday 16 July 2019.



Beloved Wife of Glenda, Mum to Tristan,

Claire, Kaite and Allie,

and Nanna to Riley.

Will be greatly missed by her Mum Ruth

and all her extended family

and friends both near and far.



A service to celebrate Jennifer's life

will be held at Albert Hall on

Commonwealth Avenue, Yarralumla

on Thursday 25 July 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

All welcome, Jennifer has requested that

bright colours are worn.

Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.