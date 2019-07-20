|
|
JENNIFER ANN LLOYD
Passed away at The Canberra Hospital
in the early hours of the morning
on Tuesday 16 July 2019.
Beloved Wife of Glenda, Mum to Tristan,
Claire, Kaite and Allie,
and Nanna to Riley.
Will be greatly missed by her Mum Ruth
and all her extended family
and friends both near and far.
A service to celebrate Jennifer's life
will be held at Albert Hall on
Commonwealth Avenue, Yarralumla
on Thursday 25 July 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
All welcome, Jennifer has requested that
bright colours are worn.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019