JEREMY SPENCER BROOM (JB)
6.7.1989 - 9.8.2019
Let each man visage this
young English King
That was most valiant
'mid all worthiest men!'
(Ezra Pound)
Late of Chisholm, ACT Jeremy passed on
9th August after a sudden illness.
Son of Margaret and Michael.
Brother and best mate of Timothy.
Adored eldest Grandson of
Catharine and Dennis. Bringer of
joy and fun to cousins Holly,
Hamish, James, Kate, Sam,
Maddie, James, Joshua and Abigail.
Much loved nephew, friend, colleague,
game master, actor, singer and wizard,
Jeremy will be missed as deeply
as he was adored.
A generous and caring man,
JB found his niche supporting
young people in schools using
his passion for gaming and performing
to help them connect to education
and each other. A man of many
interests he was an active member
of the local theatre and
music community, a loyal Sharks fan,
Gridiron player and gaming enthusiast
who will be missed for his
wit and sensitive nature.
Jeremy will forever be remembered.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019