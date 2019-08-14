Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy BROOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy BROOM


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jeremy BROOM Obituary
JEREMY SPENCER BROOM (JB)

6.7.1989 - 9.8.2019



Let each man visage this

young English King

That was most valiant

'mid all worthiest men!'

(Ezra Pound)



Late of Chisholm, ACT Jeremy passed on

9th August after a sudden illness.



Son of Margaret and Michael.

Brother and best mate of Timothy.

Adored eldest Grandson of

Catharine and Dennis. Bringer of

joy and fun to cousins Holly,

Hamish, James, Kate, Sam,

Maddie, James, Joshua and Abigail.

Much loved nephew, friend, colleague,

game master, actor, singer and wizard,



Jeremy will be missed as deeply

as he was adored.



A generous and caring man,

JB found his niche supporting

young people in schools using

his passion for gaming and performing

to help them connect to education

and each other. A man of many

interests he was an active member

of the local theatre and

music community, a loyal Sharks fan,

Gridiron player and gaming enthusiast

who will be missed for his

wit and sensitive nature.



Jeremy will forever be remembered.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.