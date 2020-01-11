|
|
JESSICA KATHLEEN HARRIS
( JESSIE )
10 May 1990 - 28 December 2019
Much loved daughter of Muriel Harris
and Cameron Harris.
Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Kelly,
Donna and Paul, Therese and David,
and Michael and Rebecca.
The most amazing and caring aunty to Joshua
and Thomas, Richard and Ryan, Sean and
Jacob, and Ava and Oscar.
Will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Always in our hearts.
Never to be forgotten.
The Funeral Service for Jessica will be held
in Holy Family Catholic Church,
cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres Gowrie
on FRIDAY, 17 January 2020,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Cremation will follow at Norwood Park.
