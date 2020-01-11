Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton
Cres Gowrie
Jessica Kathleen HARRIS


1990 - 2019
Jessica Kathleen HARRIS Obituary
JESSICA KATHLEEN HARRIS

( JESSIE )

10 May 1990 - 28 December 2019



Much loved daughter of Muriel Harris

and Cameron Harris.

Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Kelly,

Donna and Paul, Therese and David,

and Michael and Rebecca.

The most amazing and caring aunty to Joshua

and Thomas, Richard and Ryan, Sean and

Jacob, and Ava and Oscar.

Will be greatly missed by all her

family and friends.



Always in our hearts.

Never to be forgotten.



The Funeral Service for Jessica will be held

in Holy Family Catholic Church,

cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres Gowrie

on FRIDAY, 17 January 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.

Cremation will follow at Norwood Park.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
