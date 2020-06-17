|
|
TERRY, Jessie Audrey Amy
(nee Green)
4 July 1929 - 12 June 2020
Died peacefully in Canberra, aged 90, just
days short of her 69th wedding anniversary.
Formerly of Queensland (for her first
36 years) and Sydney.
Beloved wife of Colin,
adored mother of Susan, Diana (dec'd)
and Ian.
Dearly loved mother-in-law of Len
and Helen,
and grandmother of Evan, Hannah
and Oscar.
Also much loved by Evan's partner Rach
and great-grandson Max.
The funeral service will be held on
Saturday, 20 June 2020
commencing at 12 noon,
Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, Jessie suggested
donations to the Smith Family.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020