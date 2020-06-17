Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Mitchell
Jessie TERRY


1929 - 2020
Jessie TERRY Obituary
TERRY, Jessie Audrey Amy

(nee Green)

4 July 1929 - 12 June 2020



Died peacefully in Canberra, aged 90, just

days short of her 69th wedding anniversary.



Formerly of Queensland (for her first

36 years) and Sydney.



Beloved wife of Colin,

adored mother of Susan, Diana (dec'd)

and Ian.

Dearly loved mother-in-law of Len

and Helen,

and grandmother of Evan, Hannah

and Oscar.

Also much loved by Evan's partner Rach

and great-grandson Max.



The funeral service will be held on

Saturday, 20 June 2020

commencing at 12 noon,

Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, Jessie suggested

donations to the Smith Family.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
