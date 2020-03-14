Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
cnr Hodgson Cres and Beasley St
Pearce
View Map
JILL BRADLEY


1940 - 2020
JILL BRADLEY Obituary
JILL LORRAINE BRADLEY

16 October 1940 - 12 March 2020



Adored wife of Jeff.

Much loved daughter of

Annie and Michael Conlan.

Good friend of Frank McMahon,

father of her 4 beloved children

Joanne, Peter, Michael and John.

Mother-in-law of Jonathan, Greta, Natalie,

Kerry and Raelene.

Proud Nanny of Tara, Dale (dec), Jenna,

Patrick, Jessica, Connor and Lara.

Much loved sister of John (dec), Judith (dec),

Bob and Kathy (dec).

Will be sadly missed by all her

family and friends.



In God's Care.



Our heartfelt thanks to her doctors, the staff

& nurses at Canberra Hospital for their care.



Requiem Mass will be offered for Jill

at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

cnr Hodgson Cres and Beasley St Pearce

on WEDNESDAY18 March 2020

commencing at 1:00pm.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



No flowers by request, in lieu a donation

may be made to the Heart Foundation.

heartfoundation.org.au/donate



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
