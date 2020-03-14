|
|
JILL LORRAINE BRADLEY
16 October 1940 - 12 March 2020
Adored wife of Jeff.
Much loved daughter of
Annie and Michael Conlan.
Good friend of Frank McMahon,
father of her 4 beloved children
Joanne, Peter, Michael and John.
Mother-in-law of Jonathan, Greta, Natalie,
Kerry and Raelene.
Proud Nanny of Tara, Dale (dec), Jenna,
Patrick, Jessica, Connor and Lara.
Much loved sister of John (dec), Judith (dec),
Bob and Kathy (dec).
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
In God's Care.
Our heartfelt thanks to her doctors, the staff
& nurses at Canberra Hospital for their care.
Requiem Mass will be offered for Jill
at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
cnr Hodgson Cres and Beasley St Pearce
on WEDNESDAY18 March 2020
commencing at 1:00pm.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
No flowers by request, in lieu a donation
may be made to the Heart Foundation.
heartfoundation.org.au/donate
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020