Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
61 Boronia Drive
O'Connor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan COLLOPY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan COLLOPY


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan COLLOPY Obituary
JOAN MICHELENE COLLOPY

(NEE O'BRIEN)



27 November 1932 - 24 December 2019





Loving wife of George (Dec'd)



Beloved Mother of Michelene and Susan



Mother - in - law of Warren and Terry

Loved Gran of Michael, Patrick and Georgia, Liam and Ellen



We are indebted for the loving care that Joan received at Clare Holland House





Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Joan's soul will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 61 Boronia Drive, O'Connor on FRIDAY 3 January 2020 commencing at 11:00am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery, Portion 1, Sandford Street, Mitchell



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -