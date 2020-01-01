|
|
JOAN MICHELENE COLLOPY
(NEE O'BRIEN)
27 November 1932 - 24 December 2019
Loving wife of George (Dec'd)
Beloved Mother of Michelene and Susan
Mother - in - law of Warren and Terry
Loved Gran of Michael, Patrick and Georgia, Liam and Ellen
We are indebted for the loving care that Joan received at Clare Holland House
Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Joan's soul will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 61 Boronia Drive, O'Connor on FRIDAY 3 January 2020 commencing at 11:00am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery, Portion 1, Sandford Street, Mitchell
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 1, 2020