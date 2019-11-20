Home
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Boddington Crescent
Kambah
View Map
Joan DOVE


1929 - 2019
Joan DOVE Obituary
JOAN PHILOMENA DOVE

4 October 1929 - 16 November 2019



Loving wife of Vince (deceased).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

John (deceased) and Sue, Michael and Anne,

Cathy and John, Marita and David,

Roslyn and Terry, Jenny,

Virginia and James.

Grandmother to 16 and

great-grandmother to 14 children.



Joan passed away after a short courageous battle. She was a passionate believer in the value of education, the strength of family and the power and love of God.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Joan will be celebrated at

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church,

Boddington Crescent, Kambah on

Friday, 22 November 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019
