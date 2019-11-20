|
|
JOAN PHILOMENA DOVE
4 October 1929 - 16 November 2019
Loving wife of Vince (deceased).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
John (deceased) and Sue, Michael and Anne,
Cathy and John, Marita and David,
Roslyn and Terry, Jenny,
Virginia and James.
Grandmother to 16 and
great-grandmother to 14 children.
Joan passed away after a short courageous battle. She was a passionate believer in the value of education, the strength of family and the power and love of God.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Joan will be celebrated at
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church,
Boddington Crescent, Kambah on
Friday, 22 November 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019