Joan HORTH


1926 - 2019
Joan HORTH Obituary
JOAN MARIE HORTH

(nee Ogilvie)



24 July 1926 - 17 December 2019



Much loved wife of Alan (dec).

Mother and best friend of Bronwyn.



Died at Clare Holland House

with Bronwyn by her side.



In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

no one else ever will.



The funeral service for Joan will be held

in Christ Curch Anglican Church,

Hawker Place in Hawker,

23 December 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



Private burial.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Joan's memory may be made to Clare Holland House.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019
