|
|
JOAN ESTELLE HURREN
(nee Brack)
26 February 1927 - 9 March 2020
Passed away peacefully and now at rest
with Bert and Jim.
Dearly loved by all her family.
Wife of Bert (dec).
Mother of Jim (dec) and Steven.
Mother-in-law of Joy.
Grandmother to Sarah and Kevin,
Andrew and Keiko.
GGma to Archie and Neve.
Loving Aunt of Catherine.
Cherished daughter of
Jim and Lillian Brack (both dec).
The funeral service for Joan will be held in
St Columba's Uniting Church, corner Fawkner
and Farrer Streets, Braddon on Wednesday,
18 March 2020, commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers a donation to
Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020