William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St Columba's Uniting Church
corner Fawkner and Farrer Streets
Braddon
View Map
More Obituaries for JOAN HURREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN HURREN


1927 - 2020
JOAN HURREN Obituary
JOAN ESTELLE HURREN

(nee Brack)

26 February 1927 - 9 March 2020

Passed away peacefully and now at rest

with Bert and Jim.



Dearly loved by all her family.

Wife of Bert (dec).

Mother of Jim (dec) and Steven.

Mother-in-law of Joy.

Grandmother to Sarah and Kevin,

Andrew and Keiko.

GGma to Archie and Neve.

Loving Aunt of Catherine.

Cherished daughter of

Jim and Lillian Brack (both dec).



The funeral service for Joan will be held in

St Columba's Uniting Church, corner Fawkner

and Farrer Streets, Braddon on Wednesday,

18 March 2020, commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers a donation to

Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Print Obituary
