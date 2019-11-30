|
Joan Eileen Lever
31 May 1926 - 24 November 2019
Died peacefully at home.
Beloved wife of Donald (dec).
Loving mother of Sheryl, Susan and Janet.
Mother-in-law of David and Glenn.
Devoted grandmother of Thomas, Sarah, Jessica, Katherine, Jane, Mark and James.
Great grandmother of Isabelle, Jack, Lily, David, Stephanie, Archie, Annie, Matilda, Nina, Ada, Eugene, William, Harry, Cameron, Jacqueline, Blayde and Sophie.
A mass to celebrate Joan's life will he held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 207 Antill Street, Watson on Monday 2nd December commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019