Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
207 Antill Street
Watson
Joan LEVER


1926 - 2019
Joan LEVER Obituary
Joan Eileen Lever



31 May 1926 - 24 November 2019



Died peacefully at home.



Beloved wife of Donald (dec).

Loving mother of Sheryl, Susan and Janet.

Mother-in-law of David and Glenn.

Devoted grandmother of Thomas, Sarah, Jessica, Katherine, Jane, Mark and James.

Great grandmother of Isabelle, Jack, Lily, David, Stephanie, Archie, Annie, Matilda, Nina, Ada, Eugene, William, Harry, Cameron, Jacqueline, Blayde and Sophie.



A mass to celebrate Joan's life will he held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 207 Antill Street, Watson on Monday 2nd December commencing at 11am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
