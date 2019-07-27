|
|
JOAN MARY MCGILLIVRAY
Died peacefully 26 July 2019, aged 89.
Beloved mother to Graham, Glen and Jane;
mother-in-law to Cindy and Nicky and
adored grandmother of Alex and Campbell;
great grandmother to Hamish and Ivy.
Also greatly loved by
Eve and Aaron, Jacob and Abby.
Joan had a great gift for friendship and
the family would like to thank and
acknowledge her many friends who
provided love and support to her.
'Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye!'
The funeral service for Joan will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday,
2 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019