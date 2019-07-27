Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Joan MCGILLIVRAY

Joan MCGILLIVRAY Obituary
JOAN MARY MCGILLIVRAY

Died peacefully 26 July 2019, aged 89.



Beloved mother to Graham, Glen and Jane;

mother-in-law to Cindy and Nicky and

adored grandmother of Alex and Campbell;

great grandmother to Hamish and Ivy.

Also greatly loved by

Eve and Aaron, Jacob and Abby.



Joan had a great gift for friendship and

the family would like to thank and

acknowledge her many friends who

provided love and support to her.



'Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye!'



The funeral service for Joan will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday,

2 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
