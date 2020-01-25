Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider - Queanbeyan
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan MERCHANT


1931 - 2020
Joan MERCHANT Obituary
JOAN ETHEL MERCHANT

10 December 1931 - 21 January 2020





Passed away peacefully with

family by her side.



Dearly and much loved mother

and mother-in-law

of Karen and Ray (both dec),

Annette and George, Samantha and Jerry.



Loved sister of John Moffitt.



Cherished Gran of Erin, Jared, Lauren,

Dan, Rachel, Ellen,

Rebecca, Brooklyn and Harrison.



An amazingly strong and

independent woman.

We have you in our hearts.



The graveside service for Joan will be held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on

THURSDAY, 30 January 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
