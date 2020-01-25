|
|
JOAN ETHEL MERCHANT
10 December 1931 - 21 January 2020
Passed away peacefully with
family by her side.
Dearly and much loved mother
and mother-in-law
of Karen and Ray (both dec),
Annette and George, Samantha and Jerry.
Loved sister of John Moffitt.
Cherished Gran of Erin, Jared, Lauren,
Dan, Rachel, Ellen,
Rebecca, Brooklyn and Harrison.
An amazingly strong and
independent woman.
We have you in our hearts.
The graveside service for Joan will be held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on
THURSDAY, 30 January 2020,
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020