Joan REID

19 August 1927 - 13 April 2020



Beloved wife of Ian (dec).

Cherished mother of John and Kerry.

Much loved grandmother of

Ryan, Lauren and Scott.

Grandmother-in-law to Khin.

Great-grandmother of Brooklyn and Riley.



A wonderful woman who will live

forever in the hearts of family and friends.



Special thanks to Dr Andy Xie, the amazing

staff at Mountain View Aged Care Plus

and the Palliative Care team.

Our family would like to express our deep

gratitude for the amazing care and

compassion Joan received in her final weeks.



A private cremation was

held by the family.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 22, 2020
