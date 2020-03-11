|
|
JOAN MARGARET REILLY
11 September 1929 - 5 March 2020
Aged 90 Years
Passed away peacefully at home
Dearly loved wife of Brian (dec).
Mother and mother in law to
Peter (dec), Gilbert and Annie,
Noel and Sharon, Maurice and Melissa.
Loved by her grandchildren
Erin, Liam, Sian & Kieran
and great grandson Felix.
The funeral service for Joan will be held at
St Joseph's Catholic Church,
Boronia Drive, O'Connor on Friday,
13 March 2020 commencing at 10:30am.
A burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020