Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Boronia Drive
O'Connor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan REILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan REILLY


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan REILLY Obituary
JOAN MARGARET REILLY

11 September 1929 - 5 March 2020

Aged 90 Years



Passed away peacefully at home



Dearly loved wife of Brian (dec).

Mother and mother in law to

Peter (dec), Gilbert and Annie,

Noel and Sharon, Maurice and Melissa.

Loved by her grandchildren

Erin, Liam, Sian & Kieran

and great grandson Felix.



The funeral service for Joan will be held at

St Joseph's Catholic Church,

Boronia Drive, O'Connor on Friday,

13 March 2020 commencing at 10:30am.



A burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -