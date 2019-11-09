Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe BARNES


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joe BARNES Obituary
LAWRENCE JOHN BARNES

'JOE'

3 December 1943 - 6 November 2019



Loved and loving husband of Trish.

Much loved father of Jennifer.

Adored Pop of Angus and Lara.

Beloved son of Stanley and Jessie (both dec)

and brother of Sue, Pat and Moya.



Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of

Clare Holland House and Dr Pranavan

and the oncology team at

National Capital Private Hospital.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

15 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



Please wear a splash of colour.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Kids with Cancer Foundation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -