LAWRENCE JOHN BARNES
'JOE'
3 December 1943 - 6 November 2019
Loved and loving husband of Trish.
Much loved father of Jennifer.
Adored Pop of Angus and Lara.
Beloved son of Stanley and Jessie (both dec)
and brother of Sue, Pat and Moya.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of
Clare Holland House and Dr Pranavan
and the oncology team at
National Capital Private Hospital.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
15 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Please wear a splash of colour.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Kids with Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019