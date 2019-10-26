Home
Johanna BOK


1924 - 2019
Johanna BOK Obituary
JOHANNA MARIA BOK



Passed away peacefully on

21 October 2019 at IRT Kangara Waters,

aged 95 years.



Loving mother to Anna, Jack,

Bill, Marco, Paul and Rene.

Proud grandmother of Matt, Tim,

Nick, Nathan, Corey, Adrian,

Jessica, Angelique and Freya.

Blessed great-grandmother of Tommy,

Audrey, Harlow, Archer and Hendrix.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend

the funeral service for Johanna to be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

TUESDAY 29 October 2019,

commencing at 3:00 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
