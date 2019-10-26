|
|
JOHANNA MARIA BOK
Passed away peacefully on
21 October 2019 at IRT Kangara Waters,
aged 95 years.
Loving mother to Anna, Jack,
Bill, Marco, Paul and Rene.
Proud grandmother of Matt, Tim,
Nick, Nathan, Corey, Adrian,
Jessica, Angelique and Freya.
Blessed great-grandmother of Tommy,
Audrey, Harlow, Archer and Hendrix.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend
the funeral service for Johanna to be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
TUESDAY 29 October 2019,
commencing at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019