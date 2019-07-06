Home
Johanna REIMITZ


1926 - 2019
Johanna REIMITZ Obituary
REIMITZ

Johanna



14 May 1926 - 1 July 2019



Beloved wife of Viktor (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Viktoria and Stephen, Monalisa and Robert, Evelyne and Greg.

Oma of Simone, Daniel, Andrew, Cheyne, Brenden, Ashleigh, Vienna, Jordan and Jasmine.

Very proud and loving Uhr-Oma of 17.



The funeral service for Johanna will be held at M.H. O'Rourke chapel, 113 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, on Tuesday 9th July, commencing at 1pm.



Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
