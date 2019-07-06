|
|
REIMITZ
Johanna
14 May 1926 - 1 July 2019
Beloved wife of Viktor (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Viktoria and Stephen, Monalisa and Robert, Evelyne and Greg.
Oma of Simone, Daniel, Andrew, Cheyne, Brenden, Ashleigh, Vienna, Jordan and Jasmine.
Very proud and loving Uhr-Oma of 17.
The funeral service for Johanna will be held at M.H. O'Rourke chapel, 113 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, on Tuesday 9th July, commencing at 1pm.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019